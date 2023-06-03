The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Luke Donald is in 12th place at -3.

Looking to bet on Luke Donald at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Donald has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Donald has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Donald has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Donald has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 45 -2 266 0 9 0 0 $271,367

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Donald has two top-20 finishes in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Donald made the cut in six of his past eight entries in this event.

Donald last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 12th.

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

Courses that Donald has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,216 yards, 355 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which landed him in the 56th percentile among all competitors.

Donald was better than 47% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Donald shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Donald had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Donald carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In that most recent tournament, Donald's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Donald finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 1.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Donald underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Donald Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Donald's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

