Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

In 59.6% of his 57 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26.3% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Olson has driven home a run in 25 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (57.9%), including 11 multi-run games (19.3%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 28 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (60.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

