Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 35 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (25.4%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, Olson has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (56.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
