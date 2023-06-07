Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .311.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 26 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 11 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Scherzer (5-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.