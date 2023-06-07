How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA slate features two contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hit the road the Liberty on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 4-2
- MIN Record: 1-6
- NYL Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIN Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -1436
- MIN Odds to Win: +758
- Total: 161.5 points
The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury travel to face the Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 3-3
- PHO Record: 1-3
- DAL Stats: 85.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHO Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 87.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -169
- PHO Odds to Win: +141
- Total: 163.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.