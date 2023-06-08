How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Francisco Lindor among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .465.
- The Braves have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (310 total).
- The Braves' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Strider is looking for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
