As they go for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (37-24) will clash with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (30-32) at Truist Park on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.25 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Braves have a 13-4 record (winning 76.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win six times (35.3%) in those contests.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

