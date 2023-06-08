Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Olson (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, seven walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .232.
- He ranks 128th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.3%).
- He has homered in 24.6% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has driven in a run in 26 games this season (42.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (56.7%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
