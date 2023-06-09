Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 86 total home runs.

Los Angeles is sixth in baseball with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Angels rank 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (308 total runs).

The Angels rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Angels strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 20 average in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Angels combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.326).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.223 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Ohtani is aiming for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ohtani has put up 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Castillo will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Astros L 9-6 Away Patrick Sandoval Cristian Javier 6/4/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Griffin Canning J.P. France 6/6/2023 Cubs W 7-4 Home Tyler Anderson Hayden Wesneski 6/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon 6/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Home Reid Detmers Drew Smyly 6/9/2023 Mariners - Home Shohei Ohtani Luis Castillo 6/10/2023 Mariners - Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners - Home Griffin Canning Bryce Miller 6/12/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers - Away Jaime Barria Jon Gray 6/14/2023 Rangers - Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez

