The semifinals at the French Open is slated for Friday, with Alexander Zverev, the No. 27-ranked player, and Casper Ruud, the No. 4-ranked player, battling it out for a chance to play for the tournament championship.

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ruud vs. Zverev Matchup Info

Ruud is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In the the Gonet Geneva Open, Ruud's last tournament, he was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry on May 25.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Zverev took home the victory against No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the Gonet Geneva Open, Zverev's most recent tournament, he went head to head with No. 54-ranked Jarry in the semifinals on May 26 and lost 6-7, 3-6.

In three head-to-head matches, Zverev has taken down Ruud two times, while Ruud has claimed victory in one match. Ruud won their last matchup 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 30, 2022.

Zverev has taken the W in five sets versus Ruud, good for a 71.4% win rate, while Ruud has taken home two sets.

Zverev has bested Ruud in 63 total games between them, taking 37 games (58.7%) against Ruud's 26.

Ruud vs. Zverev Odds and Probabilities

Casper Ruud Alexander Zverev -110 Odds to Win Match -110 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +800 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

