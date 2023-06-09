The Atlanta Dream (2-3) welcome in the New York Liberty (4-2) after Cheyenne Parker went off for 25 points in the Dream's 92-87 loss to the Aces. The contest airs on ION at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 81 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.2)

Atlanta (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Dream vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Atlanta has had two games (out of ) go over the total this season.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are giving up 81.8 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined offensively, averaging 83.6 points per game (third-best).

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 38.2 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking third-best in the league pulling down 36.8 boards per contest.

So far this year, the Dream are averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

With 7.8 threes per game, the Dream rank fifth in the WNBA. They own a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Dream are ceding 7.6 treys per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and they are allowing a 31.7% three-point percentage (third-best).

Of the shots attempted by Atlanta in 2023, 68.9% of them have been two-pointers (73.5% of the team's made baskets) and 31.1% have been threes (26.5%).

