Matt Olson -- 1-for-6 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 in his last games.

Olson has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.0% of them.

In 24.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 34 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

