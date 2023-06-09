The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 109-94 win versus the Heat, Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.5 32.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12.7 Assists 10.5 9.8 11.0 PRA 53.5 46.1 56.2 PR 43.5 36.3 45.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 44 32 21 10 1 2 0 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

