Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 4
When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) face off at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, June 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets knocked off the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday. Murray poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler had 28 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|10
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|21
|10
|0
|2
|1
|Christian Braun
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|22
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caleb Martin
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|32.5
|12.7
|11
|1
|1.2
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|23.5
|6.6
|6.3
|1.9
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|28.1
|5.9
|6.8
|2
|0.2
|3
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.3
|10.3
|4.3
|0.6
|0.7
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|12.1
|8.6
|1.9
|0.3
|0.6
|2.4
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|15.1
|5.7
|1.6
|1
|0.6
|2.6
