Tommy Paul faces Benjamin Bonzi to open play in the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany (in the round of 32). In his last tournament (the French Open), he was knocked out by Nicolas Jarry in the round of 64. Paul's odds to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart are +1200, fifth-best in the field.

Paul at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Paul's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the MercedesCup, on Tuesday, June 13 (at 10:40 AM ET), Paul will play Bonzi.

Paul has current moneyline odds of -275 to win his next matchup versus Bonzi.

Paul Stats

Paul most recently played on June 1, 2023, a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 35-ranked Jarry in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Paul is 38-23 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Paul is 7-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Paul has played 61 matches and 26.1 games per match.

In his 10 matches on a grass surface over the past year, Paul has averaged 26.1 games.

Paul has won 26.1% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games over the past year.

On grass over the past year, Paul has been victorious in 82.6% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.

