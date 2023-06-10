Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .327/.401/.547 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.309/.485 on the season.

Albies has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 1

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.335/.452 so far this year.

Thomas has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has put up 60 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.312/.390 on the year.

Garcia brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 9 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

