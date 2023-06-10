Harry Higgs is in sixth place, with a score of -7, after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Harry Higgs Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Higgs has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Higgs has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Higgs has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -7 266 0 12 0 2 $604,266

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Higgs' past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been sixth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Higgs played this event was in 2023, and he finished sixth.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,264 yards.

The average course Higgs has played in the past year (7,273 yards) is nine yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

Higgs shot better than only 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Higgs failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Higgs recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Higgs did not record a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament average was 5.7.

In that last tournament, Higgs' performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Higgs finished the Charles Schwab Challenge underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Higgs recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

