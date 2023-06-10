MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, June 10
The Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (26-35) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.311 AVG, 13 HR, 32 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|9
The Chicago White Sox (29-36) take on the Miami Marlins (35-29)
The Marlins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 32 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.400 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIA Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+102
|8
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) face the Cincinnati Reds (29-35)
The Reds will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.280 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|STL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) take on the Minnesota Twins (32-32)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Colorado Rockies (26-39) face the San Diego Padres (30-33)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|12
The Baltimore Orioles (39-24) play host to the Kansas City Royals (18-45)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.278 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+138
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (31-32) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.339 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-110
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) play the New York Mets (30-34)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.222 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|9
The Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) host the Texas Rangers (40-22)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.295 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8
The Atlanta Braves (39-24) face the Washington Nationals (25-37)
The Nationals will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-185
|+157
|10
The Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) face the Oakland Athletics (15-50)
The Athletics will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 26 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-186
|+157
|9
The Cleveland Guardians (30-33) face the Houston Astros (36-28)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 38 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CLE Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+113
|8
The San Francisco Giants (32-31) face the Chicago Cubs (27-36)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
The New York Yankees (37-28) play host to the Boston Red Sox (32-32)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (35-30) host the Seattle Mariners (30-32)
The Mariners will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAA Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.