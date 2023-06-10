On Saturday, Sean Murphy (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 53 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .288 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is ninth in slugging.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (32 of 52), with multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (38.5%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .310 AVG .262 .400 OBP .380 .560 SLG .536 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 26/12 K/BB 22/12 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings