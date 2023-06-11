DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (7-2) against the Atlanta Dream (2-4), one game after piling up 41 points in a 94-77 victory over the Aces, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

There is no line set for the game.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Dream vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Dream vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has three wins in games against the spread this year.

This season, three of Atlanta's games have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

With 83.5 points per game on offense, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA. Defensively, they give up 85.8 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

Atlanta, who ranks fifth in the league with 36.3 rebounds per game, is allowing 38 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Dream are averaging 14.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Dream, who are making 8 treys per game (third-best in WNBA) and shooting 36.4% from three-point land (second-best).

The Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in treys allowed per game with 8.7 (second-worst), and they rank sixth in the league with a 34.7% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Atlanta has taken 69.1% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 30.9% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

