The Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in baseball with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (339 total runs).

The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Strider heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Spencer Strider Chase Anderson

