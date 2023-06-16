How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rockies Odds
|Braves vs Rockies Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .469.
- The Braves are second in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (363 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Shuster has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Shuster will look to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.