The Atlanta Braves (43-26) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 10.80 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 5.05 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.

Lamet enters the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

