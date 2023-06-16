Mariners vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 16
The Chicago White Sox (30-40) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the Seattle Mariners (33-34) on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Luis Robert is riding a two-game homer streak.
The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA).
Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- Woo heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 10.80, a 5.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.950.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .204 batting average against him.
- Kopech enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kopech will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
