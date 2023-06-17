Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .263.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (14.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (45.7%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.307
|AVG
|.215
|.371
|OBP
|.286
|.486
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
