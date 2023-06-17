Gary Woodland will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club, with action from June 15-18.

Looking to place a bet on Woodland at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Gary Woodland Insights

Woodland has finished below par 11 times and shot 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Woodland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Woodland has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -2 282 0 16 0 3 $2.4M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

The past nine times Woodland has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 33rd.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Woodland finished 10th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than average.

The average course Woodland has played in the past year has been 60 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 50th percentile.

Woodland was better than 53% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Woodland recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Woodland had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Woodland's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last competition, Woodland's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Woodland ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Woodland recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

