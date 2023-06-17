Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (24.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- Olson has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.344
|.511
|SLG
|.461
|17
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|22
|44/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.