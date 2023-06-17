Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .329.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.340
|AVG
|.316
|.410
|OBP
|.366
|.447
|SLG
|.487
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/10
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
