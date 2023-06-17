Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 17
Justin Turner leads the Boston Red Sox (35-35) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (39-31) after his two-homer performance in a 15-5 victory over the Yankees. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Brayan Bello vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 319 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 540 hits, 24th in baseball, with 105 home runs (fourth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-24 with a double and two RBI in seven innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
- Schmidt is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.
- Schmidt will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
- In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox
- He will take the mound against a Red Sox team that is hitting .262 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .430 (seventh in the league) with 76 total home runs (20th in MLB action).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.