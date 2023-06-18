Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (45-26) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at 1:35 PM (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 39 out of the 61 games, or 63.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 381 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 10-7
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Greene
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.