How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Chase Anderson takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Truist Park against Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .474 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (381 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Braves are second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Morton is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season heading into this game.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Greene
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.