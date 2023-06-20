Allisha Gray's Atlanta Dream (5-5) and the Dallas Wings (5-6) face off at College Park Center on Tuesday, June 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 109-103 against Seattle in their last outing. The squad was led by Arike Ogunbowale's 41 points and three steals and Satou Sabally's 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Atlanta enters this matchup having won against Indiana in their last game 100-94. They were led by Gray (25 PTS, 2 STL, 69.2 FG%) and Rhyne Howard (21 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-165 to win)

Wings (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+140 to win)

Dream (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are second-best in the WNBA offensively (85.6 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (86.5 points conceded).

Atlanta is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.6) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

This season the Dream are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 18.5 per game.

In 2023, Atlanta is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.1 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Dream make 7.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and fourth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, Atlanta is fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream put up 83.4 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than away (87.8). Defensively they give up 88.4 per game, 3.8 more than away (84.6).

At home, Atlanta grabs 35.4 rebounds per game, 2.4 fewer than on the road (37.8). It gives up 37.8 rebounds per game at home, 3.8 more than on the road (34.0).

This season the Dream are collecting fewer assists at home (17.8 per game) than away (19.2).

Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (15.6) than away (16.6), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.8) than on the road (13.6).

At home the Dream make 7.4 treys per game, 0.4 more than away (7.0). They shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc at home, 6.1% higher than on the road (32.4%).

Atlanta gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (8.2) than away (6.2), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than away (27.7%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won three of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dream have a record of 2-3 when they're set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread six times in games.

Atlanta is 3-2 as a 3.5-point underdog or greater.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 41.7% chance to win.

