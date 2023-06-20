How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. head into the first of a three-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .480 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in the majors with a .269 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (395 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Strider has recorded seven quality starts this season.
- Strider enters the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Hunter Greene
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luke Weaver
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brandon Williamson
