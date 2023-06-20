Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta averaged 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Falcons won just one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

As favorites, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.

Allgeier also had 16 catches for 139 yards and one TD.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Richie Grant recorded two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +6600 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.