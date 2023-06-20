The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Albies has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 72 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.

He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Albies has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .245 AVG .298 .303 OBP .346 .437 SLG .597 12 XBH 19 8 HR 9 27 RBI 25 27/12 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 2

