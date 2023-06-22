On Thursday, Austin Riley (hitting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Riley has recorded a hit in 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (27.4%).

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .298 AVG .215 .359 OBP .283 .464 SLG .400 15 XBH 11 5 HR 7 16 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings