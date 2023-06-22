Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (batting .412 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .341 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 23 of 52 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.359
|AVG
|.316
|.421
|OBP
|.372
|.495
|SLG
|.481
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 57th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
