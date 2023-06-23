The Atlanta Falcons right now have the 21st-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven Falcons games last season went over the point total.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Falcons won just once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +6600 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

