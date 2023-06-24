The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Collin Morikawa. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Morikawa at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished under par seven times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Morikawa has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Morikawa has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -7 277 0 16 3 6 $5.6M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Morikawa placed 36th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Morikawa has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year has been 518 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 40 holes.

Morikawa shot better than 61% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Morikawa carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Morikawa recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Morikawa's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Morikawa's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Morikawa ended the U.S. Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Morikawa recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Morikawa Odds to Win: +2500

