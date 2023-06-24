Gina Kim is in eighth place, with a score of -1, after the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a wager on Gina Kim at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished better than par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 10 rounds.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

Kim has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 41 -2 261 0 6 0 1 $57,687

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 once, and her average finish has been eighth.

Kim has made the cut one time in her previous two entries in this event.

Kim finished eighth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 107 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.40 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

Her 4.44-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was below average, putting her in the second percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than just 15% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.80 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Kim failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Kim did not card a birdie or better on any of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The field average was 3.0.

In that most recent competition, Kim's performance on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Kim finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Kim Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

