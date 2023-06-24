Hideki Matsuyama will compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Matsuyama has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has qualified for the weekend in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -5 280 0 17 1 2 $3.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Matsuyama has played in the past year (7,384 yards) is 532 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.25 strokes to finish in the 34th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which was good enough to land him in the 95th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

Matsuyama was better than just 23% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Matsuyama fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Matsuyama carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.6).

Matsuyama's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Matsuyama's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Matsuyama ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Matsuyama carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +4000

