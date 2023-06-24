Tony Finau is in the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Finau at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Finau has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Finau has won one of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 18 -9 276 4 22 5 9 $10.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Finau's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 20th.

Finau has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Finau finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Finau will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,345 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

Finau shot better than 93% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Finau fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Finau had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Finau's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that last tournament, Finau's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Finau finished the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

