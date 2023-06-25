Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Riley is batting .320 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 54 of 76 games this season (71.1%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 29 games this season (38.2%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season (37 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.298
|AVG
|.242
|.359
|OBP
|.305
|.464
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|37/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Stoudt makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
