Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Reds
|Braves vs Reds Odds
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .321 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.5%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (41.8%), including eight multi-run games (14.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.359
|AVG
|.280
|.421
|OBP
|.330
|.495
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Stoudt will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.