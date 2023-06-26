Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (50-27) will host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at Truist Park on Monday, June 26, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +180 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 43, or 65.2%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 15-5 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

