Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Twins have +125 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 44 of the 67 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.7%).

Atlanta has gone 32-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (69.6% winning percentage).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-31-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-15 26-12 18-9 33-18 38-22 13-5

