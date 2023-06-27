The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 104 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .568.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (39.7%).

In 21.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in 32 games this year (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (60.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .304 AVG .352 .387 OBP .419 .475 SLG .660 18 XBH 23 4 HR 13 20 RBI 29 25/22 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 19

Twins Pitching Rankings