The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.553 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 231 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .272 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 63.8% of his 69 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .270 AVG .275 .303 OBP .345 .504 SLG .520 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 37/7 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

