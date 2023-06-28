The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 with a triple last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (25.3%).

He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven home a run in 31 games this year (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 41.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .241 AVG .288 .301 OBP .335 .437 SLG .568 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 27 RBI 28 29/13 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings