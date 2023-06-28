Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .284 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .326 AVG .260 .431 OBP .308 .651 SLG .384 6 XBH 5 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 6/8 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings